Former President Donald Trump said Monday at an event in Smithton, Pennsylvania, that energy jobs in the state will plummet if he is not elected president.

Trump headed a roundtable alongside former Acting Director of National Security Ric Grenell, Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate nominee Dave McCormick, former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), and numerous Pennsylvania farmers.

One farmer, Nick Staffieri, told the former president that he and his wife both work in the energy sector and rely on those incomes to help fund his in-laws’ family farm, which has existed for at least 70 years.

“My wife and I are both energy workers. So, with the energy transition in Pennsylvania, our focus and our ability to take our financial resources and put those back into the farm has been tremendous,” he explained.

“Without that energy job, we wouldn’t have been able to better our farm and better our situation. Without my industry and my work family, the opportunities afforded to me, especially like this today, wouldn’t be possible,” Staffieri continued.

Staffieri added that he and his wife’s income is “dependent on pro-American energy policy,” and such policy includes allowing “operators to develop abundant, clean natural gas from below our feet.”

Trump emphasized that if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected president, then energy jobs in the state will be destroyed.

“Thank you very much, Nick. That’s great. So, without your job, which is a good job, an energy job, but if you don’t put Trump in, you’re not gonna have any energy jobs in here,” he said.

“They’re not gonna let you frack, you know that. She’s never said frack in her lifetime except just a short while ago when she realized her poll numbers were dying in Pennsylvania,” Trump added of Harris.

Trump said polling out of Pennsylvania shows that Keystone Staters are well aware of Harris’s radical policy stances on fracking before she suddenly waffled on the issue and many others.

“But you take that energy out, you take that income out, it’s a whole different story for Pennsylvania, and we’re not going to let that happen,” Trump emphasized. “We’ve got to win the election.”