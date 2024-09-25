Kamala Harris Offers Third Policy Dodge in 3 Days, This Time on the Death Penalty

The Harris campaign refused to disclose whether Vice President Kamala Harris still opposes the death penalty, her third policy dodge in three days.

Her campaign’s failure to explain her position when questioned by Axios’s Alex Thompson underscores its attempt to appease her radical-left base while appealing to independent voters. Critics of Harris say she will do or say whatever is needed to get elected.

Former President Donald Trump has called for the death penalty for drug dealers who smuggle fentanyl.

Harris supported Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019 when he declared a moratorium on the death penalty in California, dubbing it an “important day for justice.”

“The application of the death penalty — a final and irreversible punishment — has been proven to be unequally applied,” she added.

During Harris’s inaugural address as San Francisco’s district attorney fifteen years ago, she promised to “never charge the death penalty.” That policy stayed intact during her tenure.

When Axios’s Alex Thompson asked the Harris campaign if she supports legislation or would sign an executive order to end the death penalty, he received no response. “For two decades, Vice President Harris has opposed the death penalty. Now her campaign is declining to say whether she’d fight to end it as president,” he reported.

The policy dodge is the third in three days. The Harris campaign refused this week to provide Harris’s policy on amnesty and decriminalizing prostitution.

Since joining the race in July, Harris allegedly changed her view, outright flip-flopped, or has an unknown position in 12 areas:

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.