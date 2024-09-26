Poll: Joe Biden’s Open Migration Wrecks Support for Diversity

Voter support for government-imposed civic diversity is dropping rapidly amid the damaging migration started by President Joe Biden’s deputies, according to a survey.

The September 19-22 poll by SSRS for CNN asked 2,074 registered voters: “Overall, do you think having an increasing number of people of many different races, ethnic groups, and nationalities in the U.S. is mostly (threatening) or mostly (enriching) American culture?”

Sixty-six percent agreed with the “enriching” answer — down from 82 percent in a similar 2019 survey.

The alternative answer of “threatening” was supported by 33 percent, up from just 11 percent in 2019.

Fifty-five percent of Republicans, but just 11 percent of Democrats, picked “threatening.”

The two surveys show a 38-point national shift since 2019, despite the skew caused by the pollsters’ choice of an alarmist word – “threatening” — as the alternative to “enriching.”

Words such as “chaotic” or “damaging” would have better revealed the growing public worry about the chaos and poverty caused by the federal government’s mass-migration economic policies.

The survey also asked: “In general, do you think America’s best days are ahead of us or behind us?” Forty-one percent responded “behind us,” up from 22 percent in a 2019 survey.

Just 12 percent said they were “very satisfied” with “the influence people like you have on the political process. But 62 percent said they were “very” or somewhat” dissatisfied — and 54 percent said the government “does too much” for “immigrants.”

Progressives were horrified by the public’s growing recognition that government-imposed diversity wrecks citizens’ solidarity with each other. Worse, the poll showed that 55 percent of Republicans, 32 percent of independents, and 11 percent of Democrats picked “threatening.”

“What’s particularly striking about these new numbers, though, is that they aren’t just about undocumented immigrants or crime; they’re about diversity more broadly and American culture,” wrote Philip Bump, a pro-migration columnist at Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post.

He quickly blamed the shifting polls on “resentment and nativism,” despite the imposed and very obvious civic and pocketbook damage of migration, most recently in Springfield, OH.

But Bump also acknowledged that Americans are discarding the elite’s Cold War claim that the United States is a “Nation of Immigrants,” and reviving the once-dominant recognition that the U.S. is a nation of citizens. He wrote:

This [survey] is far from the only evidence of increasing anti-immigrant and anti-diversity sentiment. Americans as a whole have become more anti-immigration, as we’ve seen record-high illegal border crossings in recent years … and Americans have rallied to Trump’s concept of mass deportation.

Breitbart News has tracked declining support for migration since 2016. For example, a June poll by YouGov showed that 38 percent of 1,595 U.S. citizens said immigration makes the country “worse off.” Just 28 percent said immigration makes the country “better off.”

The poll charted a huge 30-point shift against migration since President Joe Biden’s deputies began opening many doors through the nation’s borders in 2021.