The Democrat party’s advantage with Latino voters is apparently declining, the news coming as Americans gear up to head to the polls for the November presidential election.

A national NBC News/Telemundo/CNBC poll found that Vice President Kamala Harris (D), who is campaigning alongside radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), is leading former President Donald Trump among Latino voters, NBC News reported Sunday.

WATCH — Maher: Dems “Actually Kind of Racist” on Border Security, “Don’t Seem to See Latinos as Americans”:

“But that advantage has declined to Democrats’ lowest level in the past four presidential cycles,” the article said, citing the poll. It added that the poll shows Harris has lost ground with Latinos who are giving Trump an advantage when it comes to the economy and the rising cost of living.