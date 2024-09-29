The Democrat party’s advantage with Latino voters is apparently declining, the news coming as Americans gear up to head to the polls for the November presidential election.
A national NBC News/Telemundo/CNBC poll found that Vice President Kamala Harris (D), who is campaigning alongside radical leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), is leading former President Donald Trump among Latino voters, NBC News reported Sunday.
WATCH — Maher: Dems “Actually Kind of Racist” on Border Security, “Don’t Seem to See Latinos as Americans”:
“But that advantage has declined to Democrats’ lowest level in the past four presidential cycles,” the article said, citing the poll. It added that the poll shows Harris has lost ground with Latinos who are giving Trump an advantage when it comes to the economy and the rising cost of living.
The report continued:
Support for Harris is at 54% among registered Latino voters, according to the poll, while Trump gets 40% and another 6% say they’re unsure or wouldn’t vote. The margin of error in the poll is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
While Harris’ 14-point advantage is an improvement from President Joe Biden’s standing when he was at the top of the ticket, it is still lower than the past leads Democratic presidential candidates enjoyed in 2012 (by 39 points), 2016 (50 points) and 2020 (36 points), according to NBC’s merged polling data from those past cycles.
WATCH — Rep. Mayra Flores: Dems Think They Can Trade Tacos for Latino Votes:Matt Perdie / Breitbart News
Another recent poll found that Trump, whose running mate is Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), leads Harris in key swing states Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona, Breitbart News reported Saturday.
A Wall Street Journal analysis found in early September that Harris was unable to claw back Trump’s gains with black, Latino, and young voters, per Breitbart News.
“The analysis is significant because the Democrat Party hoped President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside for Harris would restore key voting blocs in favor of its nominee,” the article read.
An Equis poll released in June found that Latinos trust Trump more than Biden when it came to immigration, per Breitbart News.
