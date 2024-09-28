Poll: Trump Leading Kamala Harris in Five Key Swing States

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in five key swing states, according to a recent poll.

A poll conducted by AtlasIntel between September 20-25, 2024, found that Trump was leading Harris among likely voters in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona. In Nevada and North Carolina, Harris was found to be leading Trump.

In Pennsylvania, Trump received 51 percent of support among likely voters, while Harris received 48.1 percent of support.

The poll found that in Wisconsin, Trump received 49.7 percent of support, while Harris received 48.2 percent of support.

Among 918 likely voters surveyed in Michigan, Trump received 50.6 percent of support, while Harris received 47.2 percent of support.

Out of 1,200 likely voters surveyed in Georgia, Trump showed a narrow lead with 49.6 percent of support, while Harris received 49 percent of support. In Arizona, Trump received 49.8 percent of support, while Harris received 48.6 percent of support among 946 likely voters surveyed.

In states such as Nevada and North Carolina, Harris received 50.5 percent of support, while Trump received 47.7 percent of support in Nevada and 48.1 percent of support in North Carolina.

A poll conducted by InsiderAdvantage and the Trafalgar Group in August found that Trump was leading Harris in key swing states such as Pennsylvania, Nevada, and North Carolina, and held a narrow lead in Arizona.

In an interview with Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle, Trump explained that his campaign was planning to ramp up its activity in the final days of the election by holding events in not just swing states, but in red and blue states as well.