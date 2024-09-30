Feds Admit 155,000 Migrant Driver Arrests as Auto Insurance Spikes

The federal government has released data showing more than 155,000 migrants have been convicted — or face charges — for criminal traffic offenses as Americans’ auto insurance bills rise rapidly.

The huge imported population of dangerous, drunk, drugged, or reckless drivers was revealed in a report by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency within the Department of Homeland Security.

For example, the data shows that 77,074 undetained migrants have been convicted of criminal traffic offenses, and an additional 46,269 migrants face criminal traffic charges.

These migrants are not detained by ICE, but some may be detained by other government agencies. Many of the drivers crossed the border years before President Joe Biden’s economic deputies pulled in roughly 10 million illegal, illegal, temporary, and quasi-legal migrants.

The data also shows that 2,663 migrants have been convicted of stealing a vehicle, but are not detained by ICE. An additional 1,593 migrants face theft charges and are also not detained.

The data does not show how many Americans have been killed or injured by migrant drivers.

The data was provided to Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) on September 25 by Patrick Lechleitner, the acting chief of ICE. Cities “‘Sanctuary’ policies can end up shielding dangerous criminals, who often victims these same communities,” Lechleitner wrote.

Auto insurance rates climb as more drivers crash their cars and as more autos are stolen.

The connection between the White House’s migration policy and Americans’ monthly insurance rates is spotlighted in Springfield, OH., where insurance bills are rising by roughly 30 percent because the 20,000 imported Haitian migrants are crashing and damaging their cars at very high rates.

In a September 8 TikTok video, Springfield resident, Dustin Geisel said the inflow of Haitians raised his auto-insurance rates:

I live in Springfield, Ohio, where the influx of Haitians are and we had a enormous amount of car accidents because they don’t know how to drive. So now, because that, my car insurance has gone up significantly. I might as well be taking out another car payment at this point just to cover my cars, but the government makes it so that you have to have car insurance. So I thought, you know, I’m going to shop around and see if I can find a cheaper rate. And all of the other insurance companies have given me the same rate, if not more, so I don’t have a chance.

The rising accidents and insurance rates are such a problem that even Ohio’s pro-migration GOP governor, Mike DeWine, has taken notice.

“My wife Fran and I have been in Haiti several times and driving [there is] just very, very different,” DeWine told ABC. He added:

Again, Haiti is not [sic] a country [where] many people don’t drive at all. There aren’t that many cars per capita. And people who do drive in Haiti are very, very different than they are in the United States … So the challenge is to get driver training for these individuals so that when they do go on the road, you know they will be safe. We have a law in Ohio that says that once you turn 18, or if you’re over 18, you can get a driver’s license in the state — you have to pass a test, but you don’t have to have any driver’s training, which is kind of a big loophole in our law. It’s a real problem.

Nationwide, including both Americans and migrants, the U.S. courts showed a dramatic spike in its caseload for criminal traffic offenses in the 12 months before April 2023. “Filings for defendants charged with traffic offenses jumped 49 percent to 2,491 (this total does not include defendants charged with traffic crimes in petty offense cases disposed of by magistrate judges),” the courts’ report said.

Auto insurance rates are lowest in low-migration states, including Maine, Idaho, and Vermont, and highest in Florida and Louisiana, according to an August report at USNews.com. The site ranked Ohio are the fourth cheapest state, but that is expected to change.

Drivers in Nevada, for example, are facing a 30-percent increase by November, according to a September 11 report by 8NewsNow. “Last year was around 20, 30 bucks [per month],” driver Mesoud Rezaei told the outlet of his rate increase. “I don’t know why this year it’s raised a lot.”

Insurify.com, which helps consumers find auto insurance, reported on August 11:

The cost of full-coverage car insurance increased by 15% in the first half of the year, despite industry expert predictions that rate hikes could slow in 2024. The average annual full-coverage premium now costs $2,329 , according to Insurify data.

, according to Insurify data. Insurify predicts California, Missouri, and Minnesota could see car insurance costs increase by more than 50% in 2024. Damage from severe storms and wildfires contributes to rising rates in the states.

Maryland has the highest car insurance costs in the U.S., with an average full-coverage rate of $3,400 annually. New Hampshire drivers pay the least, at an average of $1,000 annually.

Crime by poor or alienated migrants is also helping to raise insurance rates in the United States and Canada.