Retired Navy SEAL Commander Rep. Ryan Zinke’s (R-MT) super PAC, known as SEAL PAC, released an ad urging voters to support the campaigns of four military veterans running for seats in the U.S. House and Senate.

The ad features illegal immigrants rushing the United States’ southern border and pro-Hamas protesters burning flags on American streets.

Zinke says in the ad:

This is Navy SEAL Commander Ryan Zinke. America is under attack. The Kamala Harris-open border has allowed thousands of criminals and terrorists on our streets. It’s time to send proven warriors to Congress and stop the threat. Elect these patriots by donating at sealpacusa.com. Donate now, as Hamas is here in America.

These are the four candidates mentioned:

— former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, who is running against incumbent Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) in Montana;

— Army veteran and businessman David McCormick, who is running against incumbent Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) in Pennsylvania;

— retired Army Colonel Laurie Buckhout, who is running against incumbent Rep. Don Davis (D-NC) for North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District’s seat; and

— Army veteran Rep. John James (R-MI), who is fending off a challenge from Democrat candidate Carl Marlinga, a former county judge and prosecutor.

Zinke, who also served as former President Donald Trump’s secretary of the interior, said in a statement on Friday to Breitbart News, “When I retired from the SEALs I wasn’t done finding and mentoring the best warriors God has put on this planet. When you join the armed forces you take an oath to support and defend our constitution from all enemies both foreign and domestic.”

“In the military these warriors focused on the foreign threats — now I’m trying to get them elected to defend against the domestic threats we see in Washington, DC,” he said.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.