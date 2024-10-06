Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Manhattan this week to film three interviews, while her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), will campaign in Los Angeles.

With just 30 days until Election Day, Harris and Walz are spending valuable time traveling to deep blue strongholds instead of campaigning in battleground states.

Harris will sit for softball interviews with Democrat-allied Howard Stern, Stephen Colbert, and the hosts of The View, the New York Times’s Reid J. Epstein reported Sunday. Walz will appear Tuesday on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While neither Harris nor Walz have sat for many interviews, the timing of the scheduled appearances comes at a critical time in which voters in some states are already casting votes.

Polling shows that Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a tight race in seven of the swing states, including North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The Times reported Harris’s campaign strategy:

The increased exposure on television, radio and podcasts comes with less than one month until Election Day as voters in several battleground states receive their absentee ballots in the mail. … Ms. Harris’s campaign had already announced that she and Mr. Walz would appear in an interview with the CBS News program “60 Minutes” that is set to air on Monday night. The campaign had also said that Ms. Harris would participate on Thursday in a Univision town-hall event in Las Vegas. The vice president has also recorded an interview on Call Her Daddy, a popular podcast about sex, dating and relationships. The interview, which focuses on abortion rights and other women’s issues, is set to be released on Sunday evening.

