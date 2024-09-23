Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) sat for only eight interviews combined since joining the race in July, in what Axios claimed is the fewest interviews by any major party’s presidential candidates “in modern U.S. history.”

Harris has been a candidate for 62 days and Walz for 48 days, but neither Harris nor Walz has sat for more than 5 interviews, Axios reported:

Harris: 4

Walz: 4

Harris, in particular, has remained unavailable to the press. When she has sat for interviews, Harris avoids questions and often gives vague answers.

WATCH — Harris-Walz Adviser: She’s Done Few Interviews Because She’s “Very Busy”:

During Harris’s latest interview, on Friday with Oprah Winfrey, she failed to simply detail her plan to lower soaring costs when asked by members of the audience.

Harris replied with a 90-word response consisting of two sentences that began with platitudes about the “American Dream.” She acknowledged the American Dream is out of reach for “so many recently” under the Biden-Harris administration.

When asked about her solutions to the open southern border, Harris rambled off 441 words in about three minutes to ignore a question. Oprah jumped in to save Harris from a continued word salad.

“So to answer Justin’s question, now that that bill has gone and hasn’t passed, will you reintroduce that?” Oprah followed up.

“Absolutely, and when I am elected President of the United States, I will make sure that bill gets to my desk and I will sign it into law,” Harris replied.

WATCH — CNN: Harris “Lacked Specifics” in a Lot of Answers with NABJ, “Has to Be Specific While Being Vague”:

Harris’s strategy appeared to be the same during her interview with CNN, ABC, and the National Association of Black Journalists.

The Harris campaign seeks to conduct more interviews in the future, potentially with CBS News’s 60 Minutes, the New York Times reported, but the Harris campaign would prefer hosts who do not press Harris on her record.

Members of the establishment media caught on to Harris’s failure to provide policy specifics during each of her interviews.

CNN’s Harris isn’t giving the specifics some undecided voters say they want.” He slammed Harris as “either unwilling or unable to spell out a comprehensive blueprint for exactly what she would do as the 47th president,” noting that she “mostly stuck to broad themes and headlines”

Politico’s Holly Otterbein, Lauren Egan, and Brittany Gibson roasted Harris for sticking to “her script” during the gathering at the National Association of Black Journalists. “[S]he did not break much ground or stray far from her talking points during the near hour-long conversation,” they wrote. “Harris did little to draw any distance from President Joe Biden’s administration.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.