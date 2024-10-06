Report: Kamala Harris Continues to Believe Joe Biden Is Mentally Fit

President Joe Biden remains mentally fit to serve as commander-in-chief, spokesman for Vice President Kamala Harris, Ian Sams, told Axios on Sunday.

The octogenarian stepped aside from the 2024 presidential race in July due to pressure from Democrats following his disastrous debate performance in which he appeared to slur his words and deliver unclear thoughts.

“Of course,” Sams told Axios’ Alex Thompson when questioned whether Harris could “fully assure” voters about Biden’s “hour-by-hour performance.” Harris has continually defended Biden’s fitness, causing critics to argue Harris covered up Biden’s health leading up to the debate. Frustrated Brandon! Biden Complains About Difficulty of Helping Hurricane Victims C-SPAN

In a February report, special counsel Robert Hur found Biden was “an elderly man with a poor memory,” but Harris claimed at the time the report was “gratuitous, inaccurate and inappropriate.”

About one-third of Democrats doubt Biden’s mental fitness, a December Harvard/Harris survey found. Another poll revealed that 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about his physical and mental health.

Biden has mostly stayed away from public view since stepping aside. He has sat for few interviews and only occasionally responds to questions outside the White House before or after flights.

When the public does catch a glimpse of the president, his cognition appears in poor shape. Biden appeared confused on Thursday when a reporter asked him about relief for Hurricane Helene victims in North Carolina. “What do the states in the storm zone need — after what you saw today?”

“Oh, storm zone? I didn’t know which storm you’re talking about,” Biden replied:

