‘Art of the Dodge’: NYT Praises Kamala Harris for Avoiding Questions  

The New York Times’s Michael C. Bender touted Vice President Kamala Harris’s media blitz this week by citing her ability to avoid questions.

Bender’s article is ironic because Harris, who is believed to have sat for a rash of interviews because internal polling reportedly shows her losing the race, failed to name any specific policies she would change from the past four years, undermining her central campaign theme as an agent of change.

For Bender at the Times, however, Harris’s interviews were a work of art.

“This week, Ms. Harris put her own stamp on the art of the dodge,” Bender wrote. “Her media swing showed how she often responds to uncomfortable questions by acknowledging them, yet not fully answering them … She can nimbly field a query and quickly lace her reply with trip wire for her opponent:

A trained prosecutor, Ms. Harris is lawyerly, argumentative and fundamentally defensive. She often deflects or sidesteps. She can speak passionately about her values in a way that leaves listeners feeling as if the question had been acknowledged, even if the substance remained unaddressed. To avoid delineating her stance on some issues, she will instead focus on her dedication to progress and inclusion.

Bender failed to report Harris’s repeated failure to name any specific policy that she would change from the past four years.

Under the administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

Polling shows 57 percent of registered voters believe they are not better off under the Biden-Harris administration than they were four years ago under former President Donald Trump, RMG Research polling found in September.

Only 25 percent of Americans rate the economic conditions under the Biden-Harris administration as “excellent or good,” Pew Research revealed.

“There is nothing that comes to mind in terms of, and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” Harris told The View‘s host Sunny Hostin about whether there are any specific policies that she would change.

On CBS’s Late Show with Steve Colbert, Harris refused again to provide any specific policy from the last four years she would change. “What would the major changes be, and what would stay the same? Colbert asked. “I’m obviously not Joe Biden,” Harris replied with a canned answer before giving a rambling response about “what this next generation of leadership looks like.”

60 Minutes interview, again, Harris During ainterview, again, Harris did not answer the question. When asked about the southern border invasion, for instance, Harris claimed that Congress needs to “fix” the invasion, even though laws to prevent illegal entry and to secure the southern border are already on the books. Since 2021, the Biden-Harris administration reversed or undid many of the Trump-era border policies, for example suspending the Remain in Mexico policy on the administration’s first day in office.

“Was it a mistake to loosen the immigration policies as much as you did?” CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker asked Harris. “It’s a longstanding problem,” Harris claimed. “And solutions are at hand. And from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions. We need Congress to be able to act to actually fix the problem.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.