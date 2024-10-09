Vice President Kamala Harris, who once campaigned as an agent of change, shattered that image on Tuesday when she failed to name any specific policy that she would change from the past four years.

The whiplash cemented President Joe Biden’s bizarre and repeated attempts to tie Harris to their failures as if he was overtly attempting to tank her candidacy after Democrats pushed him aside in July.

Biden previously said he delegated “everything” as commander in chief to Harris, including foreign policy and domestic policy. “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She’s a major player in everything we’ve done,” Biden told reporters last week in the White House press briefing room.

Biden’s comments, at the time, were at odds with the position of Harris, who sought to distance herself from their record. Under the administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

Polling shows 57 percent of registered voters believe they are not better off under the Biden-Harris administration than they were four years ago under former President Donald Trump, RMG Research polling found in September. Only 25 percent of Americans rate the economic conditions under the Biden-Harris administration as “excellent or good,” Pew Research revealed.

In turn, Harris campaigned on “a new generation of leadership,” she told Brian Taff of Philadelphia’s Action News 6 ABC on September 13. “My approach is about new ideas, new policies that are directed at the current moment. And also, to be very honest with you, my focus is very much in what we need to do over the next ten, twenty years to catch up to the twenty first century.”

Harris’s hard work over the course of about 70 days to frame herself as the agent of change was blown to smithereens this week. In three separate interviews, she trashed her campaign strategy by failing to provide one specific policy over the last four years which she regrets. “Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” The View‘s host Sunny Hostin asked.

“There is nothing that comes to mind in terms of, and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” Harris replied:

Hours later on CBS’s Late Show with Steve Colbert, Harris refused again to provide any specific policy from the last four years she would change. “What would the major changes be, and what would stay the same? Colbert asked.

“I’m obviously not Joe Biden,” Harris replied with a canned answer before giving a rambling response:

And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like, were I to be elected president. It is about, frankly, I I, I, I love the American people and I, I believe in our country, I, I I love that it is our character in nature to be an ambitious people. You know, we, we have aspirations.

A third time, when asked about specific policies during a 60 Minutes interview on Monday, Harris failed to say she would change any policies. Instead, Harris claimed, for instance, that Congress needs to “fix” the invasion on the southern border, but laws to prevent illegal entry and to secure the southern border are already on the books. Since 2021, the Biden-Harris administration reversed or undid many of the Trump-era border policies, for example suspending the Remain in Mexico policy on the administration’s first day in office.

“But there was an historic flood of undocumented immigrants coming across the border the first three years of your administration,” CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker prefaced his question to Harris. “As a matter of fact, arrivals quadrupled from the last year of President Trump. Was it a mistake to loosen the immigration policies as much as you did?”

“It’s a longstanding problem. And solutions are at hand. And from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions,” Harris claimed. “We need Congress to be able to act to actually fix the problem.”