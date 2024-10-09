Quinnipiac Poll: Donald Trump Takes the Lead in Wisconsin

Former President Donald Trump took a three-point lead in a head-to-head matchup and a two point lead in a full field in Wisconsin, according to a Wednesday survey by Quinnipiac, a pollster that is historically biased towards Democrats.

The poll is significant because Wisconsin is a swing state that likely is a must-win for the Harris campaign. If Trump wins Wisconsin, Harris’s path to 270 becomes nearly impossible.

Trump leads in Wisconsin by two points:

Trump: 48%

Harris: 46%

Stein: 1%

Oliver: 1%

The poll sampled 1,073 likely voters from October 3-7 with a margin of error of three percentage points.

The poll also found that Trump leads Harris by three points in Michigan, another state that Harris must hold:

Trump: 50%

Harris: 47%

The poll sampled 1,007 likely voters from October 3-7 with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Private Harris campaign polling shows Harris is in a lot of trouble, political analyst Mark Halperin discussed on the Morning Meeting with Sean Spicer and Dan Turrentine. “There’s no path without Wisconsin,” Halperin said. “So you see here, Tammy Baldwin’s Senate campaign poll shows Harris down three in Wisconsin. We all said yesterday, Wisconsin and Michigan are looking worse for Harris than before. Baldwin has Harris down three.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.