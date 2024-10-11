How Dare You: Harris Scolds ‘Weak’ Trump for Refusing Another Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris scolded former President Donald Trump as “weak” on Thursday for refusing a second debate match-up.

The Hill reports Harris made public her disdain as she claimed the moral high ground at a rally in Chandler, Arizona:

I think it’s a disservice to the voters. I also think, it’s a pretty weak move. But even if he will not debate, the contrast in this election is already clear. This election is about two very different visions… for our nation. One, his, focused on the past. The other, ours, focused on the future.

Trump said Wednesday there would be no second debate as the campaign entered the home straight after Harris and her team have called for another one ever since the last head-to-head in September, as Breitbart News reported.

Harris on Thursday accepted an invitation from CNN to participate in a town hall later this month.

The ABC News Presidential Debate

The anointed Democratic nominee also used her address to claim the U.S. is ready for “a new optimistic generation of leadership for our country” while acknowledging how close the race is in pivotal swing states like Arizona.

“This will be a very tight race until the very end. We are the underdog, we are the underdog,” she said as the people in the crowd started barking, the Hill report notes.

Harris’s indignant response to Trump’s lack of interest in another debate comes as polling shows her trailing the Republican challenger in all seven swing states, according to an internal poll from his campaign, as Breitbart news reported.

The poll, conducted by Tony Fabrizio and John McLaughlin, finds Trump with leads ranging from one to five percentage points in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.