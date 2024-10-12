Vice President Kamala Harris said off teleprompter on Friday “rather articulately” that the 2024 election is “packed with some stuff.”

The incident is Harris’s latest pronouncement ripped by critics as inarticulate and unpresidential.

“When we think about what’s at stake in this election – well it’s packed with some stuff! Some fundamental stuff! I say rather articulately,” she said at a campaign event in Scottsdale, Arizona:

The Democrat presidential nominee often rambles. She rambled and ignored concerns on Thursday during a Univision town hall about receiving exactly zero Democrat primary votes. “So, the question is how can you clarify this, this whole process and how you were elected [nominated]?” a voter asked.

She replied by speaking about coronavirus and the endorsement from Liz Cheney, while commending Biden for purportedly stepping aside voluntarily.

Critics often attack Harris as an empty political shell with intentions to do or say whatever is needed to get elected. A near-majority (48 percent) of Americans believe Harris just says what she thinks people want to hear, while only 36 percent think she says what she believes, a recent Economist/YouGov poll found

Sometimes her ramblings contradict her campaign strategy. Harris, who once campaigned as an agent of change, shattered that image on Tuesday when she failed in three separate interviews to name any specific policy she would change from the past four years. “Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?” The View‘s host Sunny Hostin asked.

“There is nothing that comes to mind in terms of, and I’ve been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact,” Harris replied.

On CBS’s Late Show with Steve Colbert, Harris refused again to provide any specific policy from the last four years she would change. “What would the major changes be, and what would stay the same?” Colbert asked. “I’m obviously not Joe Biden,” Harris replied with a canned answer before giving a rambling response about “what this next generation of leadership looks like.” 60 Minutes interview, again, Harris During ainterview, again, Harris did not answer the question. When asked about the southern border invasion for instance, Harris claimed that Congress needs to “fix” the border, even though laws to prevent illegal entry and to secure the southern border are already on the books. Since 2021, the Biden-Harris administration reversed or undid many of the Trump-era border policies — for example, suspending the Remain in Mexico policy on the administration’s first day in office. “Was it a mistake to loosen the immigration policies as much as you did?” CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker asked Harris. “It’s a longstanding problem,” Harris claimed. “And solutions are at hand. And from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions. We need Congress to be able to act to actually fix the problem.”