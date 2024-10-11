Kamala Harris Rambles When Asked About Winning Zero Democrat Primary Votes

Vice President Kamala Harris rambled and ignored concerns on Thursday about receiving exactly zero Democrat primary votes.

Democrat party bosses, who appeared to push President Joe Biden to step aside for Harris in July, coronated the vice president as the party’s nominee, undercutting about 14 million Democrat primary votes cast for Biden.

During a Univision town hall with voters on Thursday, the topic arose. “Right now, I’m leaning towards Trump, but I haven’t made a decision. I’m also concerned about the way I feel President Biden was pushed aside,” a voter prefaced his question.

“So, the question is how can you clarify this, this whole process and how you were elected [nominated]?” the voter asked.

Harris replied by speaking about coronavirus and the endorsement from Liz Cheney, while touting Biden for purportedly stepping aside voluntarily.

“I have been partners for the last four years as his vice president to him as the President, and I am honored to have earned the Democratic nomination,” she said — without offering evidence for the claim that she “earned” the nomination:

It is not the first time Harris suggested she was elected the party’s nominee. During a 60 Minutes interview on Monday, she claimed she was “elected” the Democrat nominee, drawing a “misleading” fact check from Breitbart News.

Harris, though she won the majority of delegates at the Democrat national convention to become the party’s nominee, won zero votes in the Democrat primary process.

After the Democrat primary process concluded with President Joe Biden as the nominee and his subsequent departure from the race under pressure from Democrats and the media, Democrat party leaders, such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Barack Obama, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), lined up behind Harris to support her bid to win the majority of Democrat delegates.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.