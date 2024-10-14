The Harris campaign is weighing how to implement damage control measures to counteract Vice President Kamala Harris’s comments that she would change “not a thing” from the last four years, four people familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

Harris’s statements handed Republicans the opportunity to underscore the Biden-Harris record and amplify as the no-change candidate.

Under the administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

Harris, who once campaigned as an agent of change, shattered that image last week when she failed in three interviews to communicate how she would allegedly govern differently from President Joe Biden.

Breitbart News reported on Harris’s failures in the three interviews here.

The internal discussions to distance herself from Biden include releasing her medical records, reframing policy ideas, and altering her position on the Hamas-Israel war but not the Ukraine-Russian war, NBC News reported:

There are several additional areas in which Harris might do this, including the care economy and overall leadership style, but no final strategy has been settled on, the people familiar with the discussions said. Harris could also put more distance between herself and Biden on the issue of the Israel-Hamas war, one senior Democrat said. Harris would seek to distance herself from Biden somewhat delicately, likely giving the White House a heads up before doing so, three of the people familiar with the discussions said.