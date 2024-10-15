Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) called out Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) during Monday’s Michigan U.S. Senate debate for passing inflaton-driving legislation signed into law by the Biden-Harris administration.

Rogers noted that Slotkin has voted for “every big spending bill,” and Americans feel the consequences of those votes daily when they buy essential goods.

“When you talk about budgets in the U.S. government, voting for every big spending bill that came down the pipe in support 100% of the Biden-Harris administration has cost us all of these costs in our groceries, in our gasoline, in our housing prices,” Rogers said of Slotkin’s record.

Slotkin has repeatedly voted for the Biden-Harris agenda and the exorbitant spending that has gone along with it. For instance, she has supported the so-called “Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal,” which runs taxpayers $1.2 trillion, the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, and the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act, which kicked $369 billion to green energy initiatives.

As Breitbart News Economic Editor John Carney noted, Larry Summers, who was the U.S. Treasury secretary for former President Bill Clinton, said the legislation was the “least responsible” economic plan in the past four decades and predicted it would trigger sustained inflation:

Similarly, [Oliver] Blanchard expressed concerns that the scale of the spending would create significant inflationary pressures, potentially harming economic stability in the long run. Those warnings proved prescient. Shortly after [Kamala] Harris cast her vote securing passage in the Senate of one of the largest increases in deficit spending in a generation, long-dormant inflation arose across the U.S. economy and pushed inflation to levels not seen in decades. By the following summer, inflation peaked at nine percent, the fastest pace of price increases since 1981. The inflationary package, which became law after it was passed by the House and signed into law by Biden a short time later, was the first major legislative initiative of the Biden-Harris administration. Although the economy was already growing rapidly and workers were returning to work as lockdowns were lifted, the Biden-Harris administration sought to put their stamp on the recovery in hopes of denying former President Trump’s pandemic aid measures credit.

“We know that the trillions and trillions of dollars of spending by the Biden-Harris administration, 100% supported by my opponent, has driven up grocery prices, gas prices, energy prices, your housing prices have all gone up,” Rogers said Monday. “We must get control of the outrageous and wasteful spending in Washington, DC.”