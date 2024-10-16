Dr. Jill Biden Snipes at Trump, Says His Return to White House Promises ‘More Chaos, More Greed, More Division’

First lady Jill Biden has stepped away from her twice-weekly community college teaching duties to hit the campaign trail for Vice President Kamala Harris. In the process she has used the platform provided to attack former President Donald Trump as presenting a clear and present danger to very fabric of life in America.

AP reports she delivered speeches and met with small groups of campaign volunteers — bringing cookies to some of them — as she toured the battlegrounds of Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin on a five-day blitz that ended Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

Her take on Trump was particularly striking, with the mere mention of his name seemingly causing her pain while she repeated previous warnings of the threat she believes he represents.

RELATED: Jill Biden — ‘We Will Lose All of Our Rights’ If Another Republican Gets on Supreme Court

“I even hate to say it,” Biden said after the audience packed inside a small Democratic campaign office in Madison, Wisconsin, groaned at her mention of the former president’s name. The AP report added:

“Donald Trump wakes up every morning thinking about one person and one person only. Who?” she asked. “Himself!” the audience shouted. The first lady said a second Trump presidency “would lead to more chaos, more greed, more division. He wants to lower taxes for rich guys like him while costs go up for everyone else.” “And this is important, the next president will likely choose new Supreme Court justices. And our children and our grandchildren will have to live with the consequences,” she added.

The first lady was last in Wisconsin in June, when she visited Green Bay to kick off the Seniors for Biden-Harris coalition, which aimed to mobilize senior voters.

This is reportedly her first visit to the Badger State since her husband President Joe Biden was pushed out of the 2024 race for the White House by his own Democratic party leadership.

Jill Biden has now wrapped up the five-day swing through five battleground states.

A break in the fall schedule at Northern Virginia Community College, where the first lady teaches English and writing twice a week, allowed her to get back on the trail.