Vice President Kamala Harris recently began to regurgitate attacks against former President Donald Trump similar to those President Joe Biden repeatedly used before he dropped out of the race.

The adoption of the old attack lines indicates desperation and suggests Harris’s former rhetorical offensives failed, as demonstrated by last week’s polling.

“A second Trump term would be a huge risk for America, and dangerous. Donald Trump is increasingly unstable and unhinged,” Harris told the crowd in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

The attacks on Trump, however, do not present voters with a unifying message that candidates often transition to in the final weeks of presidential campaigns, underscoring the Harris campaign’s desperation.

“Harris is desperately attacking President Trump because she’s losing. Kamala is losing major ground with key demographics that she needs to win, including young people, union workers, Black and Hispanic voters,” Trump national spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the Wall Street Journal.

Polling shows Harris is losing support among men, black voters, and Hispanic voters, while Trump is running ahead of his 2020 and 2016 performances. Swing state polling indicates Trump is either leading Harris or within the margin of error. Voter registrations and early voting also appear to benefit Trump in many states.

Mark Halperin, a political analyst, told Tucker Carlson on Tuesday that Harris’s adoption of Biden’s rhetoric is intended to appeal to independent voters, but it might not last for long:

There’s a lot of Democrats who are not satisfied with Biden, but a lot of Democrats, and certainly a lot of independents and centrists and moderates, they don’t like either of these choices, and that — that’s part of what Democrats are looking at. Because I think in the end, as much as she’s not satisfied people’s desire for knowledge about her, they won’t vote for Trump. They just simply don’t want four more years of Trump, and she’s turned to that and turned to that message in the last 24 hours the way Biden did. Now I don’t know if she’ll stick with it, but she’s now emphasizing this notion of ‘We can’t go back to somebody this unstable and this, and this unattractive in terms of personality.’

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.