Kamala Harris Scales Back Campaign Trail Presence as She Prepares for Interviews

Kamala Harris’s campaign reduced her time on the campaign trail this week, opting to prepare for an interview with NBC and a CNN town hall.

The schedule is unusual for the closing weeks of a presidential campaign. Candidates typically place greater importance on holding local events in swing states rather than sitting for interviews with friendly networks.

Harris will sit for an interview on Tuesday with NBC’s Hallie Jackson, whose reporting appears biased against former President Donald Trump. On Wednesday, Harris will attend a CNN town hall. Trump has often called CNN “fake news.”

“Never seen this in the closing days of a presidential race!” Jason Miller, a senior advisor to Trump, posted on X. “With under two weeks to go @IanSams is so rattled he’s taking @KamalaHarris off the campaign trail for TWO FULL DAYS next week to prep for a ⁦@HallieJackson⁩ interview and then an @andersoncooper⁩ town hall.”

While Harris plotted for her big media appearances, the Trump campaign focused on Pennsylvania. Over the weekend, Trump held a rally in Latrobe, worked at a McDonald’s drive-thru window, hosted a town hall in Lancaster, and attended a Pittsburgh Stealers game.

In addition to planned events later in the week, Trump is scheduled to hold an event on Monday in Greensboro, North Carolina. Early voting in the Tar Heel State continues through November 2. On Tuesday, he will attend a virtual town hall with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard.

