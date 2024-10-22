Exclusive — Dinesh D’Souza: We’re Up Against a ‘Secret Junta or Gang’ Using Harris as ‘Hollow Man’

Republicans are really up against a “secret junta or gang” using Vice President Kamala Harris as a “hollow man,” author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked D’Souza, the filmmaker behind Vindicating Trump, to lay out how he views Harris.

“Is she stupid? Is she shrewd? Is she — does she know what she’s doing? Is it like a pretend valley girl schtick? Where do you put her?” Slater asked.

D’Souza referenced the poet T.S. Eliot and his poem “The Hollow Men.”

“And what he meant is, you’ve got these people who are shells of human beings. They’re a facade. They have an exterior, but they don’t have an interior at all. I think that’s Kamala Harris in a nutshell,” D’Souza revealed, explaining that Republicans are really not exactly running against her.

“What we’re running against is not Kamala Harris per se, but a regime — almost like a secret junta or gang that has been running the country for four years that has been using Biden as a ventriloquist dummy and telling him what to do,” he said, explaining that this secret junta intends to operate the same way the next four years, using Harris instead of President Joe Biden.

“We have this terrifying prospect that we’re supposed to be a democracy, but even now, we don’t know who’s running the country, and the Democrats are offering us four more years of the same,” he said.

During the interview, D’Souza also pointed out that the left’s narrative — that the economy is good — is not working.

“That is basically ‘Trust us and not your lying eyes. Trust our storyline and not your actual experience,’ because, look, there’s a consistent set of surveys showing that people don’t like the direction of the country. … So the difficulty for Harris and Walz is somehow to say we’re not the guys that did this,” he said, contending that the people who are voting for Harris are “really voting against Trump.”

“That’s part of it. And I think the other part of it is they have bought into the illusion. There’s a whole bunch of people in the country who are getting the mainstream media propaganda, but they don’t hear the other side. I think if we had a fair media in this country, if half the country could get your show, for example, or watch my movie, this election would be a total landslide,” D’Souza said.

“But the media is able to reach a bunch of people that we aren’t and say to them, ‘Hey, listen. You know, don’t worry. Don’t pay any attention to your, to your pocketbook, and kind of forget gas prices and grocery prices and don’t really trust yourself about how idiotic and cackling Kamala is. We have this new and improved version of her, so things are going to be really different,” he said, admitting, “Some people are suckers for that.”

“And partly, they’re suckers for that because they haven’t heard the critique of that,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.