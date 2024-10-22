Team Trump is releasing two powerful ads showcasing former President Donald Trump’s unparalleled commitment to putting America and the American people first, showcasing his 20 promises to the American people just two weeks out from Election Day.

The first ad, first obtained by Breitbart News, is unique in that it begins with a major throwback of Trump stating during an interview in 1983 that he would, in fact, “dedicate my life to this country.”

The montage showcases Trump’s consistency throughout the years, always reiterating his belief that America should be put first, period.

“I think people are tired of seeing the United States ripped off,” Trump said in one of the old interviews.

“That’s why it bothers me so much that when we give this kind of money to the wealthiest countries in the world, and yet for our own people, the homeless, the sick, the poor, the farmers who are really going through hell right now, those people we’re not helping,” Trump says in an interview over 30 years ago, in 1987.

“Donald Trump has always been there for America,” the narrator concludes, showcasing Trump stating in 1980 that he would like to be remembered as someone who contributed something to the United States.

“Donald Trump has always fought for America, and he always will,” the narrator concludes as the video ends with the powerful image of Trump with blood smeared across his face, pumping his fist to the crowd and shouting, “Fight, fight, fight!” after the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

WATCH:

The second video released by the Trump team showcases 20 promises the former president has committed to should he return to the White House.

Those promises include terminating “every open-borders policy of the Biden administration”; initiating the “largest domestic deportation operation in American history”; delivering on low taxes, interest rates, and regulations; maintaining the dollar standard; creating a government efficiency commission “tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reform”; ending EV mandates; securing elections; keeping transgender ideology and Critical Race Theory out of schools; and more.

WATCH:

Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that Trump’s closing argument is all about “putting America First and unleashing a new Golden Age of American prosperity.” Further, Trump has the record — unlike Vice President Kamala Harris — to show that he can make it happen.