The threat of a nuclear conflict is “increasingly likely” with another four years of “appeasement” strategy under a Harris-Walz administration, according to Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz, who warned the current administration has been “infiltrated by Iran in one way or another,” citing the influence of Iranian sympathizers as a serious risk to Americans.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News on Tuesday, Waltz, a member of the Armed Services committee, voiced serious concerns regarding alleged intelligence leaks and potential infiltration of Iranian sympathizers within key positions in U.S. foreign policy.

“I think, in one way or another, this administration has been infiltrated by Iran, either by sympathizers or actual — well, I’ll just leave it at that,” he stated.

Waltz, a National Guard colonel and the first Green Beret to be elected to Congress, highlighted figures like Rob Malley, a former envoy to Iran and “known Iranian apologist,” as examples of pro-Iranian influences on U.S. policy.

He suggested that under a Trump administration, such ties would face far harsher scrutiny.

“Can you imagine if the Trump administration had a lead negotiator to Russia who was a known Russian apologist?” Waltz asked, pointing out that Malley “continued to have access to policy and negotiations despite having his security clearance revoked.”

“The media would lose their collective minds,” he insisted.

The Florida congressman, who served as a Special Forces commander in Afghanistan, as well as a former White House and Pentagon policy adviser, also identified individuals like Philip Gordon, Kamala Harris’s national security adviser who is reportedly in line for a high-level position such as Secretary of State if she were to win the presidency, as part of a broader network of officials shaping U.S. policy in favor of Iran.

“These individuals — for almost 15 years — have held serious positions of responsibility regarding our Middle East policy,” he stated. “They’ve been influencing U.S. policy in the wrong direction for well over a decade.”

According to Waltz, this policy shift has been largely responsible for empowering Iran.

“It explains why Iran has been ascendant and why Israel is literally surrounded by the ‘ring of fire’ that the Ayatollah has long crowed about,” he said, referring to Iran’s efforts to encircle the Jewish State with hostile forces.

He further suggested that this long-standing group of officials fundamentally believes Israel is the “destabilizing factor” in the region, while Iran can be seen as a force for peace if appeased.

“They clearly believe that Iran can be a responsible actor and a force for stability and peace — if we only concede to them enough,” Waltz argued.

Waltz also criticized former Secretary of State John Kerry for undermining the Trump administration’s efforts to isolate Iran, referencing reports of Kerry’s conversations with Iranian officials, such as then-Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, where he advised them to “hold the course” until a change in U.S. leadership.

With tensions escalating and the potential for a nuclear arms race between Iran and Gulf Arab states, Waltz emphasized that another term of appeasement could have dire consequences for global stability and Americans in particular.

“The number one reason why everyday Americans should care so much, even as they’re just trying to deal with inflation and crime and their everyday lives, is because the prospect of a nuclear arms race between the Arab Gulf States and Iran and an actual nuclear exchange will be increasingly likely with another four years of appeasement,” he explained.

“So we’ve got to change the course that these sympathizers have had us on for the last 15 years,” he concluded.

The Biden-Harris administration’s failed approach to Iran, including efforts to renegotiate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, has only emboldened Iran’s regional ambitions. The deal, initially brokered under President Barack Obama, aimed to limit Iran’s nuclear capabilities in exchange for sanctions relief. However, in reality, it allowed Iran to expand its hostile influence and support for terror across the Middle East.

Under the Trump administration, the U.S. took a hardline stance against Tehran, withdrawing from the nuclear deal and imposing a “maximum pressure” campaign. However, pro-Iran sympathies persisting within the current government have undermined those efforts.

The matter comes as the FBI investigates the unauthorized release of classified documents detailing Israel’s preparation for a potential retaliatory strike on Iran.

Mike Waltz, whose new book Hard Truths teaches how his military mindset can help overcome everyday challenges, has long accused the Biden-Harris administration of appeasing adversaries and weakening U.S. foreign policy.

In July, Waltz argued that current administration weakness has “emboldened our enemies” and led to a series of international humiliations and increased threats.

In February, he accused the Biden-Harris administration of “deliberately” sabotaging any element of surprise in his planned response to the killing of three U.S. troops in an attack by Iran-backed militias, as he called for both a “strong military response” and a “complete policy shift” to return to former President Donald Trump’s “maximum” economic pressure on the Iranian regime.