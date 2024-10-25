Donald Trump declared Friday that Kamala Harris has “lost the Catholic vote,” noting her dismal polling numbers among Catholics, a demographic that acts as a reliable bellwether of the election results.

Kamala’s “persecution of the Catholic Church is unprecedented!” Trump writes on Truth Social, underscoring her support of late-term abortion, “and even execution after birth,” which the majority of Americans oppose.

This week, the United States Catholic Bishops Conference (USCCB) launched a special week of prayer to end abortion, which they proclaim to be the “pre-eminent priority” for Catholic voters.

“May every child in his or her mother’s womb be protected in law and welcomed in love,” one of the daily prayers reads.

Christian persecution has been on Trump’s mind of late and on Thursday, he again went after Kamala Harris for her negligence in allowing 120,000 Armenian Christians to be “horrifically persecuted and forcibly displaced in Artsakh.”

In September 2023, on the watch of the Biden-Harris administration, Azerbaijan seized control of Artsakh — also known as the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) — an area governed by ethnic Armenians since 1994.

The military take-over followed nine months of a brutal siege on more than 100,000 ethnic Armenian Christians in the enclave, after which the Armenian population fled to neighboring Armenia.

As International Christian Concern (ICC) noted last December, the Armenians’ “collective sense of Christian identity – as the world’s first Christian nation – is evident.”

“In the face of displacement from Artsakh, their primary plea to the outside world is a heartfelt request to defend not only their land but also the Christian faith of their people,” ICC wrote.

“Christians around the World will not be safe if Kamala Harris is President of the United States,” Trump said in Thursday’s message. “When I am President, I will protect persecuted Christians, I will work to stop the violence and ethnic cleansing, and we will restore PEACE between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Thomas D. Williams is Breitbart News Rome Bureau Chief and the author of The Coming Christian Persecution: Why Things Are Getting Worse and How to Prepare for What Is to Come.