Eight undecided Pennsylvania voters sampled in a Mark Halperin focus group believe Vice President Kamala Harris’s orange-man-bad closing message is not persuasive.

The focus group represents a rare sampling of swing state undecided voters who are not generally asked their opinions by the establishment media.

Harris opted to close her campaign by claiming that former President Donald Trump is a “fascist” who will rule as a hitlerian tyrant.

This message contradicts her previous “campaign of joy” messaging, and the attack does not present voters with a unifying message that candidates often transition to in the final weeks of presidential campaigns, underscoring the Harris campaign’s desperation.

During a focus group in Thursday’s 2Way podcast with Mark Halperin, nobody thought Harris’s message was “valuable” or something they wanted to hear from her.

“Anybody, raise your hand if you think this is something that’s important for her to be talking about? Anybody?” Halperin asked undecided voters who had voted for both Republicans and Democrats in the past.

Nobody raised their hand.

One voter told Halperin that Harris’s closing messaging was “exhausting” and “hyperbolic.”

“Part of the reason why I’m being pushed towards Trump so strongly is that I find that the Democrats and the left just keep going straight to Hitler all of the time with everything, like, and if it’s not, if it’s not the left pushing Hitler, it’s the right pushing Stalin,” the voter said.

“It’s like we’re fighting World War Two every single day for every single election,” he added. “So it’s just, it’s so, it’s so exhausting, I think it just detracts from, it pushes me away from their position, and it, you know, it’s so hyperbolic that it makes it impossible to have good discussions. And I think it ruins the discourse.”

A second voter who spoke up also said the messaging was not helpful.

“To me, it’s horrible that she’s saying that about him. If he was saying that about her, everybody would be up in arms. I just don’t think that’s right,” a voter named Linda said.

A third voter said he disagreed with Harris’s plan of attack. “She obviously thinks it’s going to help her. I don’t think it does it all. I don’t know why,” the voter said.

