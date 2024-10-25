Former Clinton Pollster: Calling Trump a ‘Fascist’ Is ‘Irresponsible After 2 Assassination Attempts’

Stagwell Group founder and CEO Mark Penn, a pollster who advised former President Bill Clinton during his tenure, has called on Democrats to stop calling former President Donald Trump a “fascist” after he faced two assassination attempts.

“We all have to reunite regardless of who wins the election,” the businessman and political strategist said in an X post just before 1:00 a.m. Friday:

“Calling your opponent a fascist when slipping in the polls is irresponsible after 2 assassination attempts,” Penn continued. “You can’t complain about January 6th and then recreate it.”

“It’s wrong for the campaign and for the country,” he added.

Penn’s remarks came after a barrage of accusations of “fascism” against the Republican candidate, including from the Harris-Walz campaign.

When CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked her if she thinks “Donald Trump is a fascist” during the network’s Wednesday night town hall event, Vice President Kamala Harris responded, “Yes, I do. Yes, I do,”

Just days before he was announced as Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz referred to Trump as a “threat to democracy” and a “fascist” two weeks after the first attempt was made on the former president’s life in July at his Butler, Pennsylvania campaign rally:

During a segment on MSNBC’s The ReidOut on October 14 host Joy Reid said she believes that support for Trump is due to a “fascist groundswell” among men.

“This race will be far too close. Because unfortunately we do have a fascist groundswell in parts of this country, mainly among white men, let’s be clear, but in small pockets among black and brown men too,” the left-wing commentator said. “This happens to be a global phenomenon, as women become more economically independent and seek positions of power.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) also hurled the insult at Trump during an appearance Sunday on MSNBC’s Inside, saying it is not an overstatement to label the candidates a fascist.

“I know it’s a loaded word, but when you say you’re going to be dictator on day one, I mean, look up the definition of fascism, the characteristics of a dictator and authoritarian,” the far-left governor told former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.