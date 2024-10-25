Black patrons at a Chicago convenience store told the clerk, a popular YouTube creator, that they support Donald Trump over Kamala Harris because “immigrants are taking over,” “Trump be looking out for the black community,” and fear of “World War III” under a Harris presidency.

Khalid Attaf, a comedic YouTuber with nearly one million subscribers, decided to switch up the style of his typical prank-style videos and asked his customers if they support “Trump or Kamala” while they were paying for their items.

The video, uploaded October 4, revealed an overwhelming amount of pro-Trump responses over the vice president:

One man told Attaf that he dislikes the Biden-Harris administration’s leadership on illegal immigration, complaining that “Venezuelans” are “taking all our bread.”

He also said Trump looks out for “the black community” and denounced the two assassination attempts against him, saying, “Don’t try to take my boy out. Make America Great Again!”

Attaf, who appeared to be surprised that many of the customers in the Chicago neighborhood were not going for Harris, continued to press them on why they are not planning to vote for the vice president.

One customer said he did not support either candidate but if he had to choose, he would pick Trump because Harris “ain’t no good,” and would “start World War III once she gets in.”

WATCH — CNN’s Enten: Kamala Harris Is ‘Very, Very Weak’ with Black Men and Women:

When Attaf asked another man why he supports the former president, he responded, “Why Trump? Cause we used to get paid and sh*t… he used to keep immigrants and sh*t out… it’s hard for us to get jobs now [because] immigrants are taking over.”

The comment section of the video was also overwhelmingly pro-Trump, with two thousand YouTube users liking a reply that read, “If Trump was black but said the same thing he does now… he would have a 70 percent approval rating.”

“This is pretty eye opening. These black guys in a blue city in a blue state, saying that they’re voting for Trump with no hesitation says A LOT,” said another commenter with more than 1,100 likes. “People are really sick of the way the country has been run for the last 4 years.”

A GenForward poll from the University of Chicago published Wednesday revealed that 26 percent of black men aged 18-40 said they would vote for Trump — a significant difference from only 12 percent of black women in the same age group.