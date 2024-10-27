Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe endorsed former President Donald Trump at a Madison Square Garden rally in New York City on Sunday.

Hinchcliffe, the host of the highly popular live podcast Kill Tony, announced his support for Trump during a comedy set at the historic rally.

“Censorship is amongst us people. It’s a very, very, very big deal, and I’m just here to say that you guys are for the right candidate,” Hinchcliffe said to end his set. “Tell your friends, let’s close it out, and let’s make speech free again, make America healthy again.”

Hinchliffe said earlier that he does not usually share his political beliefs, saying it is “divisive for a comedian to do that.”

“But, just know, I sleep well at night knowing who I’m voting for,” he added.

He also took a shot at Vice President Kamala Harris for the decline of San Francisco, where she served as district attorney earlier from 2004-2011:

I live in the great state of Texas now; 18 years in Ohio, 20 years in California, and I got to see California turn to absolute horrendous, horrendous thing. And traveling the world, I got to see San Francisco turn into one of the most demented cities, one of the greatest downfalls I’ve ever seen. And that is where the other candidate worked for two decades. And it’s absolutely wild to see.

Harris also served as California’s attorney general from 2011-2016.

Hinchliffe brought laughs, too. At one point, he roasted Harris and her cast of celebrity endorsers, drawing a big response from rallygoers.

“The other side’s got a lot of crazy endorsements: Swift, Eminem, Leo DiCaprio, Beyonce. Every day, the Democratic Party looks more and more like a P Diddy party,” he joked.

This was Hinchcliffe’s fourth time performing at Madison Square Garden. He recently hosted episodes of Kill Tony at the famed venue on back-to-back nights in September, with appearances from other major comedians like Joe Rogan, Shane Gillis, and Andrew Dice Clay.