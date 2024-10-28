Watch: Kamala Harris Debuts ‘MLK’ Accent at Black Philly Church

Vice President Kamala Harris is being roasted online for her latest accent reveal after debuting an “MLK-esque” voice while speaking to voters at a predominantly black Philadelphia church.

While visiting the Church of Christian Compassion on Sunday, she cited the biblical Book of Psalms:

“Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the mornin’. The path may seem hard, the work may seem heavy, but joy cometh in the mornin’ and, Church, morning is on its way,” the Democrat candidate said in an animated tone.

Her accent and cadence was compared to that of Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Downey Jr.’s blackface character in the 2008 film Tropic Thunder:

Other social media users compared Harris’s accent to that of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton when she spoke at a black church in Selma, Alabama, in 2007:

Harris’s latest voice-change gaffe comes just weeks after appearing to slip into a Hispanic accent while doing a town hall event with Spanish-language network Univision:

When she addressed the audience at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, DC, in September, Harris appeared to put on a black southern accent when saying, “brothers and sisters”:

Harris was also criticized online for using a fake southern twang when speaking to a crowd in Detroit, Michigan, in September but ditching it when speaking to voters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, just hours later: