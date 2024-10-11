Kamala Harris Debuts Spanish Accent at Univision Town Hall 

Vice President Kamala Harris debuted a Spanish accent on Thursday during a Univision town hall event, taking a break from the fake southern accent she sometimes uses.

The accents raise concerns about Harris’s sincerity. Voters are often attuned to inauthentic politicians.

“First of all, thank you for the question, and I hope your family is okay and your home is okay,” putting a Spanish drawl on the words “okay.”

Critics on X immediately ripped Harris for the new accent, including Andy Ngo, Greg Price, and the MAGA War Room:

It is not the first time Harris used a fake accent when speaking with voters. When speaking with auto workers in Detroit, Michigan, in August, Harris used her fake southern accent:

During a campaign rally in Georgia in July, she also used the twang.

“And you all helped us win in 2020, and we gon’ do it again in 2024,” Harris said. “Yes, we will.”

As far back as 2019, Harris used a fake twang accent. “Look, there’s a lot at stake in this election, and I’ve said many times that justice is on the ballot in 2020,” Harris said. “It’s about economic justice. It’s about justice for children. It’s about justice for our teachers.”

“This issue is not, ‘What is the fight?’” Harris added, deploying the accent. “The issue is: ‘How we gonna win?”

In 2021, many accused the vice president of faking a French accent in Paris. “Scientists operate with a hypothesis. I love that,” she said. “With us in government, we campaign with ‘The Plan,’” she continued. “Uppercase T, Uppercase P. ‘The Plan.’”

More here on Democrats using accents.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.