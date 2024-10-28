Poll: Trump Edges Harris in Michigan as Rogers, Slotkin Tied in Senate Race

Former President Donald Trump has a one-point advantage over Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan, where former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) is tied with Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in the U.S. Senate race, per a poll.

The Insider Advantage survey, published Monday, shows 48 percent of the 800 likely Michigan voters polled prefer Trump in the presidential race, while 47 percent back Harris. Two percent are undecided, and three percent plan to vote for another candidate.

Trump’s support is unchanged compared to an Insider Advantage poll conducted in early October, while Harris is up one point from 46 percent.

RealClearPolling’s average shows an extremely tight race between Trump and Harris in Michigan, with Trump ahead by just one-tenth of a percentage point as of Monday afternoon. Insider Advantage’s latest poll factored into the overall average.

The poll also reveals a close race for the U.S. Senate seat in Michigan with just eight days to November 5. Rogers and Slotkin tie at 48 percent apiece. Three percent of respondents are undecided, and one percent would back another candidate.

Rogers has gained three points compared to the October 8-9 Insider Advantage poll, and Slotkin has climbed two points as the share of undecided voters has dwindled.

A source with the Rogers campaign told Breitbart News that internal polling tracks with this poll, giving the campaign confidence.

Insider Advantage conducted the poll on Saturday and Sunday, and the margin of error is ± 3.7 percentage points.

It comes on the heels of an Insider Advantage Pennsylvania poll, published Sunday, showing Trump with the edge in the Keystone State and another dead-heat Senate race.

Trump led Harris 48 percent to 47 percent margin in Pennsylvania. Three percent prefer someone else, and two percent are undecided.

Trump has a nine-point lead with men while Harris a seven-point advantage with women, the cross tabs show. Cross tabs for the Michigan poll were not available as of this writing. Independents in Pennsylvania prefer Trump to Harris by a 46 percent to 41 percent margin.

In the U.S. Senate race, Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Republican challenger Dave McCormick are tied at 47 percent. McCormick has gained two points of support since an October 7-8 Insider Advantage poll, and Casey’s support is unchanged.

The latest Insider Advantage Pennsylvania poll sampled 800 likely voters from October 26-27. The margin of error is ±3.46 percentage points.