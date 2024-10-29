Steve Bannon: ‘Federal Prison Not Only Didn’t Break Me — It Empowered Me’

Steve Bannon is more “energized” and “focused” than ever to help former President Donald Trump return to the White House, he told listeners Tuesday during his opening monologue on War Room.

After serving a four-month federal prison sentence for not complying with a subpoena from the House “Select January 6 Committee,” Bannon said he is “more energized” and “focused” than ever.

“The four months in federal prison not only didn’t break me — it empowered me,” Bannon said. “I am more energized and more focused than I’ve ever been in my entire life, and I can see clearly, just like in 2016 and in 2020, exactly what’s going on here and what we have to do to defeat it.”

“Nancy Pelosi sent me to a federal prison. She sent me to a federal prison as a political prisoner to do two things, to make sure that she tried to tamp down the power of this show … and also to break me,” he continued.

“We’re going to deliver a knockout blow to your progressive insanity on five November, and then we’re going to secure the deal after that,” he said.

Bannon also commented on the Harris campaign’s strategy of claiming former President Donald Trump is a “fascist.”

“The rhetoric that’s pumped out, calling this audience … calling you ‘fascists,’ saying that amazing rally in Madison Square Garden that could never be pulled off by Kamala Harris or the Democrats … I can tell you, in being a political prisoner, coming from a federal prison, that the young men in this country that are African-American, and Hispanic — they detest Kamala Harris,” Bannon explained.

Bannon defied a subpoena from the partisan January 6 Committee, whose members were hand-picked by then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.