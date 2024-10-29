Vice President Kamala Harris (D) had an awkward moment on Monday in Michigan while touring a semiconductor manufacturing facility.

A worker at Hemlock Semiconductors in Saginaw drew Harris’s attention to a harvested U-rod while she looked at the piece of silicon on a table, the New York Post reported.

Harris then asked, “Can I touch it?” as she nearly placed her hand on the metalloid rod while everyone watched. The worker emphatically told her, “Do not touch it.”

“Do not. I’m glad I asked,” Harris replied before moving to the next table. The worker then told her not to touch any of the poly as they neared some silicon crystal chunks.

Someone else with the group said, “Those are very sharp,” to which Harris replied, “Okay, and shiny.”

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the incident, one person writing, “Shes like a child putting her finger in a plug socket.”

“Yup clueless as always,” someone else commented, while another user said, “Its a lot sharper than her.”

According to the Post, “Hemlock Semiconductors is the only US-headquartered producer of hyper-pure polysilicon, a key component in semiconductor chips,” the outlet said, noting the Biden-Harris Administration recently gave it an over $300 million federal grant.

A recent Patriot Polling survey found that former President Donald Trump (R), who is running against Harris for the White House, has the edge in battleground Michigan, per Breitbart News:

The survey was taken October 24-26 among 796 registered voters, just more than a week from Election Day. It showed Trump leading by one percentage point in the swing state, garnering 50 percent support to Vice President Kamala Harris’s 49 percent support. Patriot Polling noted that this is a swing in Trump’s direction, as the survey taken September 1-3 had Trump down by one point.

On Friday, the outlet reported that Americans had already cast about 30 million votes in the first weeks of early voting as Election Day, which is November 5, rapidly approaches.