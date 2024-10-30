Kamala Harris Should Champion Transgenderism, Says NY Times Author

Kamala Harris and Democratic Party leaders should celebrate the transgender ideology rather than hide their views from voters, says Masha Gessen, a pro-transgender activist who is also a New York Times columnist.

The very progressive Gessen said:

In my imagination, there can be a [Democratic] politician who says [to Americans], “Look, [transgenderism] is not a big deal. You can still love your child. We can live in a world that’s organized not like the world of our parents. That’s what political leadership and invention and futurism are about, and it’s going to be OK because we’re all going to figure it out together.”

But the Democratic Party’s leaders do not have “the courage to say: Social change is great,” said Gessen who has a long family history of supporting far-left causes, adding:

We change. There’s progress. The greatest thing about humanity is that we invent things that have never been done before. That’s what actually lies at the root of political hope. Instead of saying that, they downplay it. And when they downplay it, they come off as disingenuous or perhaps not connected to the world that people are actually living in.

Instead, Harris and the Democrats are largely downplaying the transgender movement, even as it advances through society, said Gessen, who insists that her claimed male gender is more important than her female sex.

In contrast, GOP candidates are spending heavily on effective anti-transgender ads to show Democrats imposing radical changes on normal American cities and towns.

There is much evidence that Democrats facing the voters in 2024 are trying to minimize any public debate on transgenderism — even as they refuse to admit how transgenderism denies the biological differences between the two sexes. That denial damages the complicated cooperation and competition of the two sexes in dating, sports, sexual privacy, education, and much else.

One result of the Democrats’ stealth support for transgenderism is that many women are aligning themselves with the Republicans who recognize the existence and different needs of the two sexes.

Republicans likely will gain votes by loudly opposing the transgender movement, Gessen admitted:

I think that the Republican Party and the Democratic Party perceive these issues very, very differently. And I think that the Republicans may have it a little bit more right in terms of what voters feel and fear than the Democrats. … What Republicans are seeing or feeling is that people are anxious about the future. They’re anxious about their economic future. They’re anxious about their social future. And it can all be boiled down to this anxiety about one’s children — that one’s children are going to come home from school one day and speak a different language than the parents or use a different name and generally be a stranger.

“We basically see populism on steroids in the Republican Party, where the whole point of the entire politics is to reflect what a majority of voters want,” the progressive activist complained.

Gessen also supports mass migration for the same reason many other progressives support migration and transgenderism: The causes would allow individuals to ignore the borders and definitions that help ordinary Americans manage their complicated society.

Other pro-transgender activists insist the GOP Democrats can win by championing transgenderism.

Republicans have put $60 million over two weeks into airing anti- trans ads heaped atop their public speaking and social media posting efforts to center this issue,” said a Rolling Stone article by two pro-transgender activists, Anat Shenker-Osorio and Jay Marcellus.

They added:

There’s an effective rejoinder Democrats could be deploying: Call out the bullshit, explain the motivation behind it, and sandwich this between an affirmation of what nearly all of us value and must vote to protect — freedoms. … [An effective pro-transgender] ad kicks off by creating a big “we,” declaring: “Black, white, or brown, Native or newcomer, transgender or not, Americans will not let anyone dim our light.” It then calls out the opposition for their assaults on our freedom, “MAGA Republicans ban books and health care,” and our economic well-being, “they “rig the rules for corporations,” explaining their MO: they “try to distract us by singling people out to bully based on our races or genders.” Finally, it employs a known persuasive social proof approach, telling viewers that their response to this is: “We call BS. We show up for each other and we vote for leaders like Kamala Harris.” With this wording, we’re telling folks that people like them already believe and do the right thing here.

Many polls say otherwise. For example, a Rasmussen Reports survey of 2,008 likely voters showed that 65 percent declared their opposition to men competing in women’s sports. The October survey showed that 50 percent expressed that they “strongly oppose” the idea, while 15 percent said they “somewhat oppose.”