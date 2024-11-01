A conservative watchdog group is calling a ruling by the Arizona Superior Court of Maricopa County pertaining to a list of noncitizens registered to vote a “huge win.”

The court’s ruling said officials in Maricopa County must give America First Legal (AFL) the list of those individuals, Fox News reported on Thursday.

AFL filed the lawsuit on behalf of its clients in August against Maricopa County Recorder Steven Richer, asserting he failed to remove illegal aliens from the voter roles, according to Breitbart News.

The court’s recent order said, “As the Court admonished the parties prior to and during the hearing, the issue for the Court to decide is whether the records that Plaintiff requested must be released pursuant to Arizona’s public records law,” adding that it was a public records case.

In his testimony, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said a system error affected about 218,000 registered voters in the state, the Fox report continued:

The order notes that Fontes acknowledged having a partial list of about 98,000 voters who have not confirmed their proof of citizenship but stated that no complete list of all 218,000 affected voters exists. Fontes attributed a government press release’s mention of a complete list to “hasty drafting” and unclear language. He also claimed that the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) had not provided him with any list containing personal information for the additional voters potentially lacking sufficient documentation.

The court deemed his testimony inconsistent, and the Fox report said he “initially denied possessing the list of 98,000 voters before amending his statement.”

Over 35,000 registered voters in the state failed to give officials proof they were citizens as of April, the original lawsuit claimed. That meant they were only permitted to vote in federal races.

The Fox article added:

The lawsuit alleges that Arizona’s voter registration system creates a split between those who provide proof of citizenship (DPOC) and those who do not. Under Arizona law, DPOC is required for state and local elections, but the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the federal voter registration form does not mandate this requirement.

In a social media post on Thursday, AFL called the legal outcome a “huge win.”

“We just won our lawsuit against the AZ Secretary of State for illegally withholding his list of the 218K+ registered voters who did not provide proof of citizenship. He must produce his complete list of these voters by Monday — before Election Day,” the organization said:

