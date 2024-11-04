Early voting data has become a nail-biter for Vice President Kamala Harris (D) as she runs against former President Donald Trump (R) in the race for the White House, former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina said on Sunday.

During an interview on MSNBC’s Inside with Jen Psaki, Messina laid out what he is seeing with the numbers, the New York Post reported on Monday.

“What’s their biggest concern right now if you’re the Harris team?” Psaki asked him.

“Well, look, I think it’s a couple of things. The early vote numbers are a little scary,” he admitted. “Republicans didn’t do what they did last time. Last time, Trump said, ‘Don’t early vote.’ And so they didn’t. Republicans do have an advantage in early vote numbers when the early votes come in. It’s gonna look a little bit different than 2020, and that’s scary,” Messina added:

On October 25, Breitbart News reported that Americans had already cast 30 million votes in the first weeks of early voting, per the University of Florida’s Election Lab.

“The number of early votes suggests Americans are highly motivated to cast their ballot before Election Day, which saves the Trump and Harris campaigns time and money,” the article read.

In addition, a Gallup poll showed Thursday that over half of American voters voted early or planned to do so prior to Election Day, according to Breitbart News.

The news comes as Harris has leaned on rich Hollywood elites to tell citizens how to vote and who to vote for, the outlet reported on Monday. The outlet compared that with the fact that working Americans have been struggling because of inflation, open borders, rampant crime, and other problems under the Biden-Harris administration.

“Indeed, Kamala Harris has spent the final days of her presidential campaign doing much of what she’s done throughout her campaign; relying heavily on those very Hollywood elites, surrounding herself with out of touch celebrities and even ditching a planned appearance in the battleground state of Michigan to play herself opposite Maya Rudolph on NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend,” the Breitbart News report said.