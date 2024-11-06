Elissa Slotkin Wins Michigan Senate Race, Keeping Seat Blue

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) has won Michigan’s U.S. Senate race and will replace outgoing Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

The Associated Press called the race for Slotkin on Wednesday, with more than 95 percent of the vote reported. As of 3:23 p.m. ET, Slotkin garnered 2,690,050 votes to former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers’s 2,671,638 votes, an 18,412 vote difference, according to the New York Times.

The Libertarian candidate, Joseph Solis-Mullen, and the U.S. Taxpayers’ Party’s Dave Stein nearly garnered a combined 100,000 votes, which was likely a detriment to Rogers’ prospects and potentially could be the factor that swung the race for Slotkin.

While Democrats have already surrendered their Senate majority to the GOP after Republican flips in Montana, West Virginia, and Ohio, this victory, along with Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s (D-WI) win in Wisconsin, helps stop the bleeding for Democrats at the moment.

The GOP, which will have at least a 52-seat majority in the next Senate, still has opportunities to tack on to its majority through other races in Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Nevada, which remain too close to call.

Slotkin, who has voted in support of electric vehicle mandates, faced an uphill battle in the state where EV mandates were a significant issue.

Rogers and President-Elect Donald Trump focused heavily on the issue during their campaigns, but Slotkin was able to hold on even though Trump won the presidential race in Michigan.

Rogers graciously conceded the race shortly after the Associated Press’s call.

“Congratulations to Congresswoman Slotkin on her victory, I wish her the best as she serves the people of Michigan in the Senate,” Rogers said.

“I am humbled and honored for the millions of Michiganders who embraced our campaign, shared their thoughts, their concerns, their ideas, and put their faith and trust in me to serve our great state as their U.S. Senator,” he added.

Rogers also said he takes pride in running on the same ticket as Trump.

“I have no doubt that he is going to help move Michigan and America forward,” he added.