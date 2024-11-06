New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday her office has been preparing for months to ‘”fight” President-Elect Donald Trump.

James targeted Trump and his three children, accusing them of undervaluing properties to gain better rates on loans, insurance policies, and taxes. She won the case and Trump was fined over $350 million dollars.

James’ remarks to reporters followed Trump’s landslide victory on Tuesday:

We are prepared to respond to this result, and my office has been preparing for several months because we’ve been here before. We faced this challenge before, and we use the rule of law to fight back, and we are prepared to fight back once again, because as the Attorney General of this great state, is my job to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law, and I will not shrink from that responsibility.

