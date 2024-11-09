President-elect Donald Trump teased Democrats on Saturday after they spent tons of money and incurred debt trying to defeat him in the recent election.

“I am very surprised that the Democrats, who fought a hard and valiant fight in the 2020 Presidential Election, raising a record amount of money, didn’t have lots of $’s left over,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social:

Now they are being squeezed by vendors and others. Whatever we can do to help them during this difficult period, I would strongly recommend we, as a Party and for the sake of desperately needed UNITY, do. We have a lot of money left over in that our biggest asset in the campaign was “Earned Media,” and that doesn’t cost very much. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Sources said Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) campaign fell $20 million in debt during the last week of her campaign, Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.

One of her campaign staffers told the outlet that reports her campaign was $20 million in debt were real.

The person also said campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon reportedly “blew through a billion dollars in a few months.”

“The concerts that the Harris campaign held with celebrities such as Katy Perry, Lizzo, Eminem, and Bruce Springsteen were reportedly ‘all Jen’s idea,’ the campaign staffer explained,” per the article.

Harris made a strong showing among female voters but did not quite make the cut with urban voters and young voters whom she needed for support.

Trump won the election on Tuesday and “will become the first person to win back the Oval Office after losing a reelection bid since Democrat Grover Cleveland in 1892,” according to Breitbart News.

“In victory, Trump completed what is indisputably the greatest political comeback in American history,” Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak wrote.

“Cleveland, too, faced a closely and bitterly divided country in the wake of the U.S. Civil War. But Trump faced multiple prosecutions, two assassination attempts, censorship on social media, overt media bias, and even efforts to intimidate his lawyers,” he said.

On Wednesday, Trump’s campaign released a statement confirming Harris conceded the election and called the former president to congratulate him, Breitbart News reported.