House Democrats are trying to assemble a battle plan to prevent President-elect Donald Trump from implementing his America First agenda, a report Monday claimed.

The Democrats’ initiative to immediately “resist” Trump might compound their election losses. Democrats are not aligned on why they lost the election, and they do not seem to have a national leading voice to coalesce behind.

Democrats, however, will not give up. House Democrats will meet this week to brainstorm how to slow down the incoming Trump administration while keeping “some control in Washington,” Axios reported Monday:

The talks mainly involve members of the Progressive, Black, Hispanic, Asian Pacific American and Equality caucuses, according to multiple lawmakers engaged in the discussions.

Ramirez said the conversations center on figuring out “what are the things [where] we have any powers to protect the communities that we know will be most harmed as a result of a Donald Trump election.”

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) confirmed to Axios “there are conversations that are taking place where people are tying to figure out if there are some steps that can be taken that can reduce the damage.”

Democrats appear confused about why Trump won reelection in a landslide and moved 48 states to the right in the process. While chaos reigns, Democrat factions are trying to influence the party’s direction. One takeaway from the election for some on the radical left is to blame Hispanic and black voters as misogynists.

That theory was pushed by MSNBC co-host Joe Scarborough and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).