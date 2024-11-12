Report: Donald Trump to Address House Republicans in D.C. on Wednesday

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly set to address the House Republican Conference on Wednesday at the United States Capitol.

Punchbowl News founder Jake Sherman reported on the forthcoming meeting on Tuesday.

“Preparations are underway for President-elect DONALD TRUMP to address the entire House Republican Conference when he comes to the Capitol tomorrow, according to multiple sources familiar with the planning,” he wrote in a post on X.

It remains unclear what time the meeting will take place. Trump has also accepted an invitation to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday to begin the transition of power.

This will mark Trump’s first trip back to Washington, DC, since winning the presidency. On one of his most recent visits he notably attended a meeting with the House GOP Conference in June at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington, DC.

News of Trump’s meeting with the House GOP comes a day after the GOP officially clinched a House majority in the next Congress, according to Decision Desk HQ’s projections. The majority ensures the GOP has total control of both chambers of Congress for the first two years of Trump’s presidency.

Decision Desk HQ had the GOP at 219 seats to Democrats’ 210 as of Tuesday morning, with 6 races yet to be called.

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC)–chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the campaign arm of the House Republicans–touted Tuesday that the GOP will hold on to their majority.

“I’m proud to have led the NRCC to achieve this victory, even after Democrats spent $550 million spreading lies about House Republicans. We went on offense and flipped seats from Pennsylvania to Michigan to Colorado and beyond,” he said.

‘The American people saw through the Democrat lies because Republicans had better candidates and a better message about what we would do to improve their daily lives,” he added.