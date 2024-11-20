‘UN Is a Den of Antisemitism’: Elise Stefanik Previews UN Agenda

The United Nations is “a den of antisemitism” that “betrayed Israel and betrayed America,” U.N. ambassador-designate Elise Stefanik said Tuesday.

Stefanik’s bold statement, delivered at the Endowment for Middle East Truth’s annual dinner, was a preview of how she plans to approach the ambassadorship to the U.N. if confirmed by the Senate.

“I will stand up for President Trump’s America First, peace through strength policies and bring moral truth and crystal clear moral clarity at the U.N.ited Nations on Day One,” Stefanik declared.

“We know that the U.N. is a den of antisemitism,” she said. “Ever since and even before the barbaric terrorist attacks [from] Hamas on Oct. 7, the U.N. has continuously betrayed Israel and betrayed America, acting as an apologist for Iran and their terrorist proxies.”

Stefanik cited examples of the U.N.’s misdeeds, including U.N. Women deleting a post condemning Hamas’ October 7 attack, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, which reportedly contained Hamas staff, and the U.N. Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs pushing data from Ministry of Health. The health agency is heavily influenced by Hamas.

“I believe it is quite obvious to the world that if President Trump were in the White House today, what has been happening at the U.N. would never have happened, because October 7th would never have happened,” she added.

Stefanik accepted President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination for the position on November 11, one of the first nominations Trump delivered after winning a landslide victory.

Trump’s selection will assure the president has an “incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter” to maintain internal peace and security, he wrote in a statement.

Stefanik rose to prominence in 2021 after replacing Liz Cheney as House conference chair. She then played a pivotal part in the Republican effort to retake control of the House during the 2022 midterms. Earlier this year, the New York Congresswoman was the leading Republican focused on rooting out antisemitism on college campuses.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.