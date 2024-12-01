Democrat fundraisers are ticked off after Vice President Kamala Harris (D) lost the election to Donald Trump, according to veteran Democrat strategist James Carville.

During Thursday’s episode of “Politics War Room,” Carville criticized Harris’s campaign, saying, “The resistance is going to have trouble raising money. These fundraisers are burnt,” the Hill reported Saturday.

“They’re really pissed now, and the damage that the 2024 campaign has done, the damage that this decade has done to the Democratic brand is almost unfathomable, almost unfathomable,” he continued:

A few days after the election, Breitbart News reported that Harris’s campaign was apparently still asking donors for money.

The outlet also noted, “Sources said Harris’s campaign fell $20 million in debt during the last week of her campaign.”

The Harris campaign “raised nearly $1.5 billion, Harris told donors and the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) finance directors during a call Tuesday,” the Hill article said.

Carville explained that as concerns mount regarding finances, leadership may decide to audit her campaign, Future Forward, and the DNC to let people know what has taken place.

“But I’m telling you, without complete transparency, the campaign — we think — raised a billion and a half dollars. Okay, we know that Future Forward, the last we saw, was $900 million, so we can assume that they got to a billion before election. That’s two and a half freaking billion dollars,” Carville said. He then questioned if anyone knew where the money went and said he knew places to look.

Social media users were quick to share their opinions on Carville’s comments, one person stating, “You know you suck as a candidate when 2.5 Billion dollars can’t buy you the presidency.”