DNC Union Creates ‘Relief Fund’ for Staffers Laid Off After Kamala Harris Election Loss

Many Democrat National Committee (DNC) staffers are unhappy after being laid off recently and the union representing them is furious over their treatment.

The union backing those members of the DNC is working to raise funds for the workers out of a job following Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) loss to now President-elect Donald Trump (R), Fox News reported on Monday.

The union has since created a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $25,000 to assist the staffers.

The page read:

Last week, 2/3 of DNC staff was laid off with little notice and no severance. We are heartbroken to see our colleagues—who dedicated countless hours to electing Democrats up and down the ballot—depart under these circumstances, and we are furious with DNC leadership for failing to provide severance to those affected.

As such, we are creating a relief fund which will directly aid staff members, including single parents and workers expecting children, impacted by the recent layoffs. The funds raised will be distributed equally to any laid-off member who opts in to receive funds. We hope these funds can soften the economic blow for those impacted.

In a statement regarding the issue, a DNC spokesperson told Fox News, “Every cycle, political organizations scale up to meet the demands, and as the cycle comes to a close, it’s a tough reality of our industry that we must part with talented, hardworking staff.”

The spokesperson also noted the DNC met the terms surrounding the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and the organization would continue to assist those in transition.

The news comes after Harris’s campaign fell $20 million in debt during the last week of her campaign for the presidency, Breitbart News reported November 6.

A few days later, a report said Harris was still hounding for donors for money.

Trump won the 2024 presidential election on November 5 in a landslide, beating Harris and her radical leftist running mate, Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN).