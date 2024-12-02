Hunter Biden failed to pay $300,000 in rent for a swanky California home, according to his alleged landlord, Shaun Maguire, a partner at the venture capital firm Sequoia Capital.

Maguire raised his allegation after President Joe Biden pardoned his son of all wrongdoing from 2014 to 2024. The pardon includes any alleged wrongdoing with which he was never charged.

“Is that pardoned now? Thanks Joe. (This is a true story),” Maguire posted on X related to the alleged back rent. “So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020?”

WATCH — Joe Biden in June Said He “Will Not Pardon” Hunter Biden:

Hunter reportedly downsized to a $15,800 a month ocean view Malibu home, a substantial cut back from his previous $20,000 a month California residence, Breitbart News reported in 2023.

“Hunter was our tenant in Venice, CA. Didn’t pay rent for over a year. Tried to pay w/ art made from his own feces. Absolute sh*t bag,” he added.

After vowing for months that he would not pardon Hunter, President Joe Biden delivered the favor Sunday night, claiming that his son was “treated differently.”

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” he claimed.

The pardon represented the first time in history that a president pardoned his son.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.