Hunter Biden tried to pay back rent with “poop” artwork, according to his alleged landlord, Shaun Maguire, a partner at the venture capital firm Sequoia Capital.

Maguire disclosed on December 1 that Hunter tried to pay the back rent by giving him artwork.

Maguire posted a photo on Friday of the “poop” artwork Hunter tried to unload on his apparent landlord:

According to experts familiar with the art market, President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection has tanked the value of Hunter Biden’s art.

Maguire raised the allegation of Hunter’s failure to pay rent after Joe Biden pardoned his son of all wrongdoing from 2014 to 2024. The pardon includes any alleged wrongdoing with which he was never charged.

“Is that pardoned now? Thanks Joe. (This is a true story),” Maguire posted on X related to the alleged back rent. “So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020?”

“Hunter was our tenant in Venice, CA. Didn’t pay rent for over a year. Tried to pay w/ art made from his own feces. Absolute sh*t bag,” he added.

