Report: FBI Director Wray Prepares to Resign, Does Not Want to Be Fired

FBI Director Christopher Wray does not want to be fired and will resign before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, sources inside the bureau who are familiar with the director’s thinking told the Washington Times.

Trump, who originally hired Wray but grew dissatisfied with him after years of weaponizing the bureau, such as raiding Mar-a-Lago, recently nominated Kash Patel as a replacement.

Wray is among President Joe Biden’s allies that Democrat and media supporters believe should receive a preemptive pardon. White House lawyers are studying pardons, reports indicate, which would appear to project an admission of guilt.

The Times reported on Wray’s potential departure:

Following Mr. Wray’s departure, Deputy Director Paul Abbate will become acting director and appoint an acting deputy director. Mr. Abbate’s original plan was to stay until May or June so he could help with the transition to a new FBI director. Kash Patel, Mr. Trump’s pick to lead the FBI, is meeting Republican senators on Capitol Hill this week. Mr. Patel, who has served as the defense secretary’s chief of staff and senior adviser to the National Security Council, was tapped by Mr. Trump to shake up the FBI management. Mr. Wray knew his days were numbered at the FBI.

“He’s going to be gone at the inauguration. On or before the inauguration,” a source told the Times.