Marianne Williamson Announces Bid for DNC Chair

Former Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has announced her bid to chair the Democratic National Committee (DNC), saying she will “work to reinvent the party from the inside out.”

In a Substack blog post on Thursday, the 72-year-old author said the rise of the “MAGA phenomenon” means that Democrats need to change their “playbook” to regain control of the White House:

This year’s election of a DNC Chair feels different than in past years. Before now, the party had faced defeats to be sure. But our playbook still basically worked. The waters were turbulent at times, but our ship was steady. This year, the party faces a more critical problem than we have ever faced before. The MAGA phenomenon now challenges the very way that politics are done in America, and the traditional tool kit of party organizing will not be enough to meet the moment.

Asserting that Democrats need to recognize and understand President-elect Donald Trump’s “appeal,” Williamson said the typical strategies of data analysis, fundraising, field organizing, and “beefed-up” technology “will not be enough to prepare the way for Democratic victory.”

“That’s why I have decided to run for DNC Chair this year,” she stated, before citing her experience running for president in 2020 and 2024.

She then linked to her “Manifesto for a Renewed Democratic Party,” published on December 16, which reflected on the mistakes the DNC made that cost them the November election:

In essence, the Democratic party has lost its spiritual connection with the American people. Many who used to trust the Democratic party now feel cynical about it – and often for understandable reasons. The party has squandered its moral authority, its processes and policies having been corrupted by corporate influence. It has become increasingly disconnected from the values – particularly economic values – that have always been central to the party’s identity, resulting in a mass exodus of the working people of the United States away from it. This was a huge mistake and a tragic failure.

Williamson concluded her post-Christmas candidacy announcement by urging DNC members to sign her petition to get her into the candidate panels in January, adding that “Republicans will be ready on Day 1. As DNC Chair, I’ll make sure that we are ready to take them on.”

The chairmanship election, which is expected to be held on February 1, 2025, has also garnered bids from New York State Sen. James Skoufis (D), Minnesota Democrat party chair Ken Martin, Wisconsin Democrat party chair Ben Wikler, former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley, and former Homeland Security official Nate Snyder, according to the Hill.