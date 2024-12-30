President Joe Biden does not appear to blame Vice President Kamala Harris for the landslide election loss to President-elect Donald Trump, Biden’s aides told the Washington Post on Saturday.
Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), among other Democrats, publicly demanded Biden drop out: “A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”
Biden and some of his aides still believe he should have stayed in the race, despite the rocky debate performance and low poll numbers that prompted Democrats to pressure him to drop out. Biden and these aides have told people in recent days that he could have defeated Trump, according to people familiar with their comments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations. Aides say the president has been careful not to place blame on Harris or her campaign.But many Democrats blame Harris’s loss on Biden’s insistence in staying in the race so long that by the time he withdrew, Harris had little more than three months to campaign. Others contend that Biden undermined his own message by trying to hold onto the presidency rather than pave the way for a younger group of anti-Trump Democrats who could take the country into the future.
Democrats are still trying to figure out why they lost to Trump. They have floated many theories. They have placed the blame on inflation or suggested black and Hispanic Americans voted for Trump because they are misogynists. According to research by far-left group Navigator Research, the Democrat party leaders were too focused on diversity and elitism.
